Relief is ahead! Two fronts = cooler weather, small storm chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT & HUMID TODAY: Another steamy day, heat index 95°+

FRONT #1 TOMORROW: Brings a window for storms, lowers humidity

FRONT #2 FRIDAY: Big cool-down for the weekend

FORECAST

TODAY: HOT & HUMID

Morning clouds will slowly thin out by the afternoon, leading to another hot, humid day. Highs will top 90 and heat index values will spike in the upper-90s. Thankfully, we’ll have a bit more of a breeze today, as compared to Monday. A stray storm in the Hill Country cannot be ruled out, but odds of any storms developing are low (10%).

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEDNESDAY: FRONT #1

A front will arrive around midday. As it does, isolated storms will be possible along the boundary. Should storms develop, severe weather would be possible. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threats. Temperatures will peak in the low-80s just before the front arrives. While the front won’t bring a big cool down, it does drop humidity levels a bit by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures in the 60s are expected by Thursday morning.

A cold front will arrive midday tomorrow with isolated storms (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY: FRONT #2

After a fairly quiet day Thursday, a storm system will arrive from the west early on Friday. Unfortunately, our window for any rain will be quite small. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. The bigger story will be a strong front that will push through behind the system. In fact, on Saturday we’ll see a high of only 70, while morning lows will dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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