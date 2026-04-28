NEISD trustees vote to comply with TEA, waive student cell phone policy after investigation

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday night to comply with the Texas Education Agency’s guidance on student cell phone use, approving modifications to its existing policy following a state investigation.

Trustees voted 5-1 to approve the revised policy, which switches to a bell-to-bell ban starting May 25. The motion passed with modifications after board members agreed to waive portions of the district’s local policy to align with TEA requirements.

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Board President David Beyer cast the lone dissenting vote.

The vote comes after a special investigation report released earlier this month by the Texas Education Agency recommended that TEA Commissioner Mike Morath appoint a conservator to oversee the district’s implementation of its cell phone policy.

Background

The TEA opened an investigation into the district’s implementation of a new state law that mandated districts in Texas implement a policy banning personal communication devices by students on campuses during the school day.

In August, the NEISD Board of Trustees revised its policy regarding communication devices. The policy required students to turn off and store their devices out of sight during class. However, students could use their devices during non-classroom periods, passing periods, lunch, as well as before or after school.

In November, the TEA sent a corrective action plan to the district, requiring them to adopt a policy that it said would be legally compliant with the law.

In January, the board voted to keep its current policy in place.

Read more: TEA recommends conservator to oversee NEISD’s cellphone policy