North East ISD pushes back on TEA over cellphone restrictions

SAN ANTONIO – North East Independent School District leaders voted unanimously this week to retain their current student cellphone policy, despite warnings from the Texas Education Agency that it may violate a new state law.

The decision escalates a growing dispute between the district and the state over House Bill 1481, passed last June, which restricts student cell phone use during “instructional time.” The TEA has interpreted the law to require a bell-to-bell ban, meaning phones would be prohibited for the entire school day.

NEISD’s policy allows students to use their phones during passing periods and lunch, but not inside classrooms. In November, the TEA notified the district that the policy does not comply with the law and gave NEISD until the end of January to revise it.

During a school board meeting, several board members sharply criticized the agency’s stance.

“I for one don’t bow to bullies, no matter what. I’m absolutely not on board with bowing to TEA. ... a blatant abuse of power,” one board member said, adding that the state appeared to be testing how far it could push local districts.

“They believe that school days should be bell to bell,” NEISD’s attorney Ricardo Lopez said. “That’s the way now TEA is taking that position and saying that school districts do not have local control to make that decision, whether in partnership with their families or not.”

Despite the warning, the board voted 7-0 to uphold the policy as written.

The move leaves open the possibility of disciplinary or legal action from the state. According to the school district’s attorney, a legal challenge could cost NEISD between $50,000 and $100,000 if it reaches the appellate court level.

“I have a horrible feeling that this is just a test case to see how far they can push us,” one board member said.

KSAT emailed the Texas Education Agency following the board’s decision but has not received a response as of publication.

