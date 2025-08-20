No phones in Texas schools: What does it mean for San Antonio-area districts?

SAN ANTONIO – Texas has joined several states across the country in banning cellphones in schools starting this academic year.

KSAT reached out to all San Antonio-area districts for information on how they plan on implementing the new law. KSAT also contacted several families and mental health professionals about how this ban may affect students.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1481 into law during an early August ceremony in Amarillo.

>> How San Antonio-area school districts plan to enforce Texas’ new cellphone ban in classrooms

The new law requires all school systems to adopt and implement a policy prohibiting the use of personal communication devices by students on school property during the school day, according to the Texas Education Agency.

"I’m kind of iffy about that," said Desiree, a parent with two young children in school.

“We always want to make sure that our kids are safe at all times, but I do know that the phones are a distraction,” said one father, Eddie, with two kids in high school.

"I go to a charter school where they actually don’t allow any of that to be used in school, so it’s a little bit different," said Eddie’s son, Eduardo. "I don’t think it’s really necessary."

Another student, Isabella, told KSAT there are certain times when she or someone she knows needs to get a hold of a parent.

While some students and parents are divided on the issue, the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) said that, for the most part, this is a welcome change for teachers.

“There really weren’t a lot of the problems that some people were maybe concerned about or perceiving ahead of time,” Monty Dexter with ATPE said.

Dexter said ATPE received feedback from teachers in the state who had already implemented some form of a phone ban and provided that information to Texas lawmakers.

“The instructional environment improved a lot, that students were more engaged and paying attention both to each other and to their educator,” Dexter said.

Abbott said the bill was designed to offer flexibility for each district to establish its policy that meets the district’s unique needs.

“I think the thing that probably is even more alarming is the rise of kids who maybe don’t feel like they’re connected with their peers in school,” said Rick Edwards, inpatient program director at Clarity Child Guidance.

Edwards, who has been with Clarity Child Guidance for 49 years, said he’s seen a sharp rise in online activity leading to negative behavior in young children.

He said the best approach to screentime is finding a balance between enjoying a wide variety of topics on the internet while maintaining community connections.

“Teachers can be such an important role in getting kids to think about outside of just what’s on their screen and what’s in their community,” he said.

As counselors encouraged students to engage more with their surroundings, neurologist Dr. Seth VanZant highlighted the impact the ban can have on development in young children.

“The connections that are formed, the brain pathways are formed during those critical times, especially the younger years between 2 and 6 and 2 and 8, can be affected during that time,” VanZant said.

VanZant said the ban could bring more opportunities for students to further build their in-person communication skills with peers.

“The earlier we can start on some of these kind of skills, the better because they do build off of each other,” he said.

Most school districts that responded to KSAT said they will allow students to bring a phone or device to school, but it must be powered off and out of sight during the entire school day. This includes headphones and smartwatches.

If parents need to get in touch with their child, districts ask parents to call the front office at their child’s campus.

While districts across San Antonio have already welcomed back students into the classroom, school systems must have a written policy in place no later than Sept. 18, according to the law.

Some are planning to discuss the policies at upcoming board meetings.

San Antonio-area districts on cellphone ban

KSAT reached out to more than 20 districts in the Greater San Antonio area to see how they plan to eliminate communication devices throughout the school day. Below are the responses received.

Alamo Heights ISD: The district sent a letter to families and staff stating that students are allowed to bring a phone or device to school, but it must be out of sight during the school day. However, “Personal laptops or tablets will no longer be allowed... students will continue to have access to district-provided devices when needed.”

Comal ISD: “Currently, Comal ISD administrators are waiting on clear guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding House Bill 1481 which prohibits personal communication devices during school hours,” the district told KSAT. “Once those guidelines are provided from the state, the district will communicate its plan and expectations to students and families.”

East Central ISD: The district provided a The district provided a resource link stating that the district will ban cellphones during the school day.

Edgewood ISD: “EISD Board of Trustees is currently working on updating policy and enforcement regarding HB1481,” the district told KSAT in a statement. “You can see what we’ve shared with our families & community so far, on our website “EISD Board of Trustees is currently working on updating policy and enforcement regarding HB1481,” the district told KSAT in a statement. “You can see what we’ve shared with our families & community so far, on our website www.eisd.net/live-feed ."

Floresville ISD: Floresville ISD said it plans to update its policy in a board meeting on Aug. 4

IDEA Public Schools: IDEA Public Schools told KSAT it’s “committed to complying with all applicable laws. We are aware of the requirements outlined in House Bill 1481 and are actively working with our leadership team and legal counsel to develop policies to determine how to best implement the changes required by the new legislation. We anticipate the approval of these policies at a future Board meeting. Until then, we are continuing to follow the guidelines set forth in our current student handbook.”

North East ISD: The district a new cellphone ban policy on Aug. 7. The district unanimously approved a new cellphone ban policy on Aug. 7.

Northside ISD: The district unanimously approved a new policy The districtunanimously approved a new policy banning cellphones and other communication devices during the entire school day. on Aug. 12.

San Antonio ISD: SAISD’s SAISD’s new policy states all communication devices are prohibited to use during the entire school day, including during lunch and while in the hallways.

Southside ISD: “After careful consideration, it has been decided that students can bring their cell phones to school,” the district told families. “However, in order to adhere to this new law, they cannot be visible during school hours to include passing periods and lunch. Students can only use them in case of an emergency and after school.”

South San ISD: South San district officials did not respond to KSAT, but they South San district officials did not respond to KSAT, but they shared on Instagram that they will implement a cellphone ban policy. “All devices must be powered off and out of sight from the first bell to the last bell.” It also states, “Students will be allowed to use a device only with administrative approval for emergency or medical needs.”

Read also: