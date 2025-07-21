LIST: Back-to-school start dates for San Antonio-area districts

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to class has begun.

The end of summer break is approaching, and districts are getting ready to welcome students back to the classroom.

KSAT has compiled back-to-school start dates for all the Bexar County and surrounding school districts.

The start dates span throughout the month of August, with Comal ISD starting the latest, on Aug. 19.

Here are the start dates for the 2025-26 school year:

