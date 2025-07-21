LIST: Back-to-school start dates for San Antonio-area districts

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to class has begun.
The end of summer break is approaching, and districts are getting ready to welcome students back to the classroom.
KSAT has compiled back-to-school start dates for all the Bexar County and surrounding school districts.
The start dates span throughout the month of August, with Comal ISD starting the latest, on Aug. 19.
Here are the start dates for the 2025-26 school year:
- Alamo Heights ISD: Aug. 13
- Boerne ISD: Aug. 12
- Comal ISD: Aug. 19
- East Central ISD: Aug. 7
- Edgewood ISD: Aug. 12 (First Day of School for Gardendale Early Learning Program is Monday, Aug. 18)
- Floresville ISD: Aug. 12
- Fort Sam Houston ISD: Aug. 13
- Great Hearts: Aug. 12
- Harlandale ISD: Aug. 13
- IDEA Public Schools: Aug. 13
- Jourdanton ISD: Aug. 11
- Judson ISD: Aug. 13
- La Vernia ISD: Aug. 4
- Lackland ISD: Aug. 11
- Lytle ISD: Aug. 11
- Medina Valley ISD: Aug. 12
- Natalia ISD: Aug. 4
- New Braunfels ISD: Aug. 18
- North East ISD: Aug. 11 (Castle Hills Elementary classes started July 16)
- Northside ISD: Aug. 11
- Pleasanton ISD: Aug. 12
- Poteet ISD: Aug. 12
- Randolph Field ISD: Aug.14
- San Antonio ISD: Aug. 13
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: Aug. 14
- School of Science and Technology: Aug. 11
- Seguin ISD: Aug. 12
- Somerset Academies: Aug. 11
- Somerset ISD: Aug. 18
- South San Antonio ISD: Aug. 11
- Southside ISD: Aug. 12
- Southwest ISD: Aug. 11
- Uvalde CISD: Aug. 6
