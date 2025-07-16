North East ISD’s Enchilada Wednesday demonstrates both flavor and nutrition

SAN ANTONIO – North East Independent School District nutrition staff shared the importance of both flavor and nutrition with school districts attending the School Nutrition Association’s Annual Conference.

During the conference, which took place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, they focused on their iconic Enchilada Wednesday, which students look forward to.

The 70-year-old recipe is made from scratch with fresh ingredients, carefully measured to accommodate student meal requirements.

“Mexican food doesn’t have the reputation of being healthy, but if you pair it with healthy foods, it brings down the caloric levels and saturated fats and unsaturated fats so you can make a Tex-Mex dish more healthy,” said Louisa Kates, the district’s director of school nutrition.

School nutrition professionals saw a step-by-step process of what goes into making the famous cheese enchiladas and how important it is to have fresh ingredients and healthier practices as a part of the cooking process.

“The beauty of our industry is that we are collaborative,” she said. “We are in it for the school children. Working together to share the best practices, which is the beauty of the business, and we are all in this for the good of the child.”

Because the ingredients are easily found in home pantries, Kates also stressed that the recipe is not only tasty and healthy, but affordable.

“Beans, rice and tortillas usually are items that can be found in your kitchen or shopped for an affordable price,” she said. “So, making this is not an expensive process, but one that will be worth it as far as quality for your children.”

With food being a top priority for families, the district offers options to ensure that every student receives a meal, regardless of their circumstances.

Parents can visit www.neisd.net/Page/295 to learn more.