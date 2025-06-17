How San Antonio’s largest school districts’ 2025 STAAR test scores compare to state averages

SAN ANTONIO – Results released by the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday show State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores have seen improvements this year, even as San Antonio-area districts struggled with math.

The results encompass assessments in reading language arts (RLA) and mathematics for third through eighth grades, in addition to science for fifth and eighth grades, and social studies for eighth grade.

“These results are encouraging and reflect the impact of the strategic supports we’ve implemented in recent years. ... We are seeing meaningful signs of academic recovery and progress,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a news release.

The TEA broke scores down into four categories:

Did not meet (the academic standard)

Approaches and above

Meets and above

Masters

KSAT analyzed statewide scores compared to the three largest San Antonio-area districts — North East ISD, Northside ISD and San Antonio ISD — and schools in Region 20, which includes 58 districts in and around Bexar County.

Here’s a breakdown of scores by subject:

Reading language arts (RLA)

This year’s statewide RLA scores surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to Morath.

Statewide RLA scores “improved across nearly every grade level,” the TEA said. The largest gains were seen in fifth grade, with a 4% increase in students “meeting grade level.”

Third and fourth grade scores each rose by 3%, while eighth grade performance went up by 2%. The percentage of students who scored “on grade level” in seventh and eighth grade remained steady, according to the TEA, matching 2024’s results.

“This is a clear indication that the targeted instructional supports and recovery strategies are yielding meaningful outcomes for Texas students,” TEA said in a news release.

Below are the reading scores for the state, Region 20, NEISD, NISD and SAISD:

For every grade tested at the three largest San Antonio-area districts, SAISD had the highest percentages of students who did not meet the standard on the reading portion of the STAAR test.

At SAISD, 43% of students did not meet the standard for both sixth and seventh grade.

Math

Third through eighth graders across the state completed the math portion of the STAAR test.

While statewide performance varied by grade level, the TEA said “notable gains” were made in third- and eighth-grade scores. The percentage of students “meeting grade level” increased by 4% for third grade and 5% in eighth grade.

Statewide, fourth-grade performance “remained relatively stable” with a 1% increase, according to the TEA, while fifth and seventh grade “dipped modestly.”

Notably, more than half of the seventh graders tested in NEISD, NISD and SAISD did not meet the standard on the math portion of the STAAR.

At SAISD, 76% of seventh graders did not meet the standard, compared to 66% at NISD and 57% at NEISD.

Only 1% of seventh-grade students mastered the math portion at NISD, compared to 2% each at SAISD and NEISD.

Across the state, 48% of seventh-grade students did not meet the standard; 52% of students passed the test, of which 10% mastered.

“While this year also saw some improvements in math, clearly more work is needed,” Morath said.

Below are the math scores for the state, Region 20, NEISD, NISD and SAISD:

Science

Only fifth and eighth graders were tested on science, and results “show marked improvement” for both, the TEA said.

Statewide performance improved by 3% for fifth graders and 4% for eighth graders.

State: For fifth grade, 36% of students did not meet the standard, and 64% passed the test, of which 12% mastered. For eighth grade, 28% of students did not meet the standard, and 72% passed the test, of which 18% mastered.

Region 20: For fifth grade, 39% of students did not meet the standard, and 61% passed the test, of which 10% mastered. For eighth grade, 29% of students did not meet the standard, and 71% passed the test, of which 17% mastered.

NEISD: For fifth grade, 30% of students did not meet the standard, and 70% passed the test, of which 15% mastered. For eighth grade, 23% of students did not meet the standard, and 77% passed the test, of which 23% mastered.

NISD: For fifth grade, 42% of students did not meet the standard, and 58% passed the test, of which 8% mastered. For eighth grade, 25% of students did not meet the standard, and 75% passed the test, of which 19% mastered.

SAISD: For fifth grade, 55% of students did not meet the standard, and 45% passed the test, of which 4% mastered. For eighth grade, 45% of students did not meet the standard, and 52% passed the test, of which 7% mastered.

Below are the science scores for the state, Region 20, NEISD, NISD and SAISD:

Social studies

The social studies portion of the STAAR test was given to eighth graders in Texas. Statewide performance dipped by 1% this year, according to the TEA.

State: 45% of students did not meet the standard; 55% passed the test, of which 16% mastered.

Region 20: 45% of students did not meet the standard,; 55% passed the test, of which 15% mastered.

NEISD: 42% of students did not meet the standard; 58% passed the test, of which 18% mastered.

NISD: 40% of students did not meet the standard; 60% passed the test, of which 17% mastered.

SAISD: 70% of students did not meet the standard; 30% passed the test, of which 4% mastered.

Below are the social studies scores for the state, Region 20, NEISD, NISD and SAISD:

A full breakdown of district and campus scores from across the state can be found on the TEA website.

