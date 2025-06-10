How high school students at San Antonio’s largest districts performed in this year’s STAAR tests

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released scores showing how Texas high schoolers performed on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness end-of-course exams.

TEA’s 2025 STAAR EOC Analysis, released Tuesday, broke down the statewide results in spring 2025 for the Algebra 1, Biology, English 1, English 2 and U.S. History exams.

Recommended Videos

>> Texas high school students’ STAAR scores show gains in STEM fields, struggles in reading and literacy

North East and Northside Independent School Districts both scored above the state’s passing rate in all six subjects, according to TEA.

San Antonio Independent School District’s passing rate was below the state’s average in all six exams.

Schools in Region 20, which includes 58 districts in and around Bexar County, met or scored below the state’s passing rate in all subjects aside from U.S. history.

Here’s how scores from San Antonio’s three largest districts and Region 20 schools compare to state averages:

Algebra 1

State averages show that 24% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 76% passed the test, of which 29% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2024, the percentage of Texas students who passed or mastered the test decreased.

NEISD: 20% of students did not meet the standard; 80% passed the test, of which 29% mastered.

NISD: 22% of students did not meet the standard; 78% passed the test, of which 25% mastered.

SAISD: 33% of students did not meet the standard; 67% passed the test, of which 16% mastered.

Region 20: 26% of students did not meet the standard; 74% passed the test, of which 23% mastered.

Algebra 1 scores for Spring 2025 (TEA)

Biology

State averages show that 9% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 91% passed the test, of which 21% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2024, there was a slight increase in the percentage of Texas students who mastered the test.

NEISD: 6% of students did not meet the standard; 94% passed the test, of which 32% mastered.

NISD: 5% of students did not meet the standard; 95% passed the test, of which 26% mastered.

SAISD: 16% of students did not meet the standard; 84% passed the test, of which 10% mastered.

Region 20: 9% of students did not meet the standard; 91% passed the test, of which 20% mastered.

Biology scores for spring 2025 (TEA)

English 1

State averages show that 34% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 66% passed the test, of which 16% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2024, performance remained about the same.

NEISD: 30% of students did not meet the standard; 70% passed the test, of which 19% mastered.

NISD: 28% of students did not meet the standard; 72% passed the test, of which 17% mastered.

SAISD: 51% of students did not meet the standard; 49% passed the test, of which 7% mastered.

Region 20: 35% of students did not meet the standard; 65% passed the test, of which 14% mastered.

English 1 scores for spring 2025. (TEA)

English 2

State averages show that 29% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 71% passed the test, of which 8% mastered.

Compared to statewide scores from spring 2024, the percentage of Texas students who failed the test was higher.

NEISD: 24% of students did not meet the standard; 76% passed the test, of which 11% mastered.

NISD: 22% of students did not meet the standard; 78% passed the test, of which 10% mastered.

SAISD: 43% of students did not meet the standard; 57% passed the test, of which 4% mastered.

Region 20: 29% of students did not meet the standard; 71% passed the test, of which 7% mastered.

English 2 scores for spring 2025. (TEA)

U.S. History

State averages show that 6% of students failed to meet the grade level standard; 94% passed the test, of which 37% mastered.

Compared to the statewide scores from spring 2024, performance stayed about the same.

NEISD: 3% of students did not meet the standard; 97% passed the test, of which 54% mastered.

NISD: 5% of students did not meet the standard; 95% passed the test, of which 43% mastered.

SAISD: 9% of students did not meet the standard; 91% passed the test, of which 22% mastered.

Region 20: 5% of students did not meet the standard; 95% passed the test, of which 38% mastered.

U.S. history scores for spring 2025. (TEA)

STAAR test results for grades 3-8 will be released on Tuesday, June 17.

Read also: