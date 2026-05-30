San Antonio family demands answers, accountability in unsolved Rigsby Avenue shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after a San Antonio man was shot and killed outside an after-hours club, his mother is turning her grief into action.

Jon Kross Perez-Levaeh, 26, died Feb. 8 off Rigsby Avenue. San Antonio police said no arrests have been made in the case, as of Friday.

Steps away from where he was killed, Perez-Levaeh’s family has built a roadside memorial. His mother, Heavyn Sanchez, hopes someone passing by will recognize his story and come forward with information.

“I want people to know what happened here,” Sanchez said. “We’re still seeking to get justice.”

Sanchez said she’s not only demanding answers in her son’s case, but also seeking accountability for the property where the shooting took place.

San Antonio’s Development Services Department told KSAT over the phone on Friday that it issued an order to maintain and secure the building.

How does Sanchez find the strength to continue to advocate for her son and other victims of gun violence?

“The man upstairs,” Sanchez said. “Giving me faith.”

That faith is now driving her to organize a march next month to honor victims of gun violence across San Antonio.

“My son’s story is now becoming a legacy,” Sanchez said. “We’re gonna continue it.”

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

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