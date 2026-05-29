Longtime South Side record store closes its doors amid financial struggles

SAN ANTONIO – Flipside Records has served music lovers on the South Side for generations.

This week, the doors closed after its owner said he was locked out after rising rent costs pushed the business into a financial crisis.

Owner Roman Cuellar said he was unable to keep up with increasing operating expenses, so the property management locked him out.

Cuellar posted a sign notifying customers on the business’ front door and social media.

“Right now, FSRP is going through an incredibly difficult financial crisis. I know many of us are feeling the squeeze of the current economy and rising costs of living, and it pains me to share that our shop is facing those same harsh realities,” Cuellar wrote in the post.

He expressed his hope for the closure to only be temporary.

Cuellar said rent increases over the years have become unsustainable for the business.

“Everything that we make goes to rent now,” he said.

According to Cuellar, monthly rent increased from about $2,100, then to $3,300 and now, he’s paying about $4,100 each month. He said he attempted to make partial payments just to keep up. He also tried negotiating with property management but ultimately fell found himself to be $16,000 behind.

“It breaks my heart that I’m in this situation, we’re in this situation again,” Cuellar said.

KSAT reached out to Caisson Real Estate, the property management company overseeing the property, regarding the lease agreement and lockout, but has not yet recieved a response.

For many customers, the closure represents more than the loss of a retail business.

“It’s been here for years, man. I just don’t understand,” customer Juan Escobar told Cuellar.

He visited the store on Thursday only to find the note on the door.

“I feel sad because this place has been around forever,” Escobar said. “I just brought my grandkid here for the first time.”

Another customer, Joel Canedo, said he hates to see a staple like Flipside close after all these years.

“They’ve been part of the South Side for years,” Canedo said. “For them to be closed, I don’t like that at all.”

Cuellar has received supportive responses from community members on social media. Some of them have offered to donate money to help keep the keep the business alive.

Before Cuellar, the business was carried on by Cuellar’s late sister, Clarisa Renae Peña, but it started with Doug Lease in 1972. From there, the staple grew into a gathering place for collectors, music enthusiasts and families across San Antonio.

Now, Cuellar hopes community support can help Flipside Records continue its decades-long legacy.

“It means a lot because it’s my livelihood, it’s our livelihood, and we’re all about music,” Cuellar added.

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