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Local News

‘Rise & Dine’ with gorillas: San Antonio Zoo launches breakfast experience at Congo Falls

Visitors can enjoy breakfast and up-close gorilla views on select weekends

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – It might be one of the most unique breakfast experiences in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Zoo launched a new dining experience inside the new Congo Falls exhibit, where guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet while watching the zoo’s western lowland gorillas.

The experience also includes an exclusive ‘Gorilla Chat’ led by the zoo’s Animal Care specialists, giving guests an up-close look at the gorillas’ personalities, behaviors and care.

“Beastly Breakfast: Gorilla Rise & Dine” will be held on select weekends this summer between May 30 and Sept. 5. Breakfast is served at 7:45 a.m., with the exclusive gorilla chat at 8:30 a.m.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, chilaquiles, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, waffles, biscuits and gravy, pastries, muffins, fresh fruit, Starbucks coffee, orange juice and more.

Tickets cost $45.99 for adults and $29.99 for children ages 11 and younger. Zoo admission is not included, and reservations are required.

Space is limited, and seats can be purchased on the zoo’s online ticketing site.

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