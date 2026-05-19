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Local News

City of San Antonio to open 7 outdoor pools this Memorial Day weekend

Pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m.

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Woodlawn Lake Park Pool. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents can kick off summer early as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department opens seven outdoor pools this Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release, pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m., beginning May 23. Pools will also be open on Memorial Day from 1-7 p.m.

The following pools will be open across San Antonio:

  • Elmendorf Lake Pool, 3700 W. Commerce St.
  • Fairchild Pool, 1214 E. Crockett St.
  • Heritage Pool, 1423 S. Ellison Drive
  • Kingsborough Pool, 350 Felps St.
  • Lady Bird Johnson Pool, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Spring Time Pool, 6571 Spring Time Drive
  • Woodlawn Lake Pool, 221 Alexander Ave.

To celebrate the start of outdoor pool season, the city will host a free screening of the classic 1975 film “Jaws” on Sunday, May 24, at Woodlawn Lake Pool.

The film begins at 8:30 p.m. and is first-come, first-served with no registration required, the release said.

Woodlawn Lake Pool will also offer lap swim and aqua fitness sessions Tuesdays through Fridays from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

All pools are free to the public. Appropriate swimwear is required, and children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

City splash pads are also open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are free to the public.

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