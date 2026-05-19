City of San Antonio to open 7 outdoor pools this Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents can kick off summer early as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department opens seven outdoor pools this Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release, pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m., beginning May 23. Pools will also be open on Memorial Day from 1-7 p.m.

The following pools will be open across San Antonio:

Elmendorf Lake Pool, 3700 W. Commerce St.

Fairchild Pool, 1214 E. Crockett St.

Heritage Pool, 1423 S. Ellison Drive

Kingsborough Pool, 350 Felps St.

Lady Bird Johnson Pool, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Spring Time Pool, 6571 Spring Time Drive

Woodlawn Lake Pool, 221 Alexander Ave.

To celebrate the start of outdoor pool season, the city will host a free screening of the classic 1975 film “Jaws” on Sunday, May 24, at Woodlawn Lake Pool.

The film begins at 8:30 p.m. and is first-come, first-served with no registration required, the release said.

Woodlawn Lake Pool will also offer lap swim and aqua fitness sessions Tuesdays through Fridays from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

All pools are free to the public. Appropriate swimwear is required, and children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

City splash pads are also open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are free to the public.

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