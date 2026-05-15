Finding an affordable way to experience the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone who hasn’t visited the San Antonio Zoo recently now has plenty of new reasons to plan a trip.

From free parking and new exhibits to interactive animal experiences and family attractions, the zoo continues to expand what visitors can see and do.

One of the biggest perks for guests is that parking is completely free. Visitors have multiple options, including lots near the train station and Starbucks, as well as the parking garage on Tuleta Drive.

General admission prices range from about $23 to $35, depending on the day and type of ticket. Children’s admission is slightly less expensive. Kids ages 3 and younger get in free.

For guests planning multiple visits throughout the year, the zoo staff recommends its “Pay for a Day Membership.” That will cost $44.99 for the whole year.

Animal encounters remain one of the zoo’s biggest draws. Guests can take part in the popular giraffe feeding experience where visitors can hand-feed them lettuce for $5.

One of the newest additions at the zoo is Congo Falls, which opened in December. The exhibit brought gorillas back to the San Antonio Zoo for the first time in more than 35 years.

The large exhibit allows guests to walk through immersive viewing areas. Guests looking for a break can also find several snack stands throughout the zoo.

Snack prices can vary. Regular popcorn costs $6.99, and fountain drinks are priced at $4.99. Souvenir popcorn buckets are available for $10, while souvenir drink cups in the Congo Falls area cost $19.

For the souvenir cup and bucket, refills cost a $1.99.

The zoo also features several gift shops, which feature items from Project Selva — a program that supports artisans in local villages.

According to zoo employees, 100% of the proceeds from Project Selva items go directly back to the communities where the products are made.

The San Antonio Zoo is home to more than 750 species from around the world, including giraffes, flamingos, rhinos and crocodiles. Families can also enjoy the zoo’s carousel, which features 60 hand-painted and custom-designed animal figures. Carousel rides cost $3 per person.

The miniature train and tracks are located just outside of the zoo for a quick trip around Brackenridge Park at $6 per ride.

The San Antonio Zoo also offers Locals Days when admission is reduced to just $8. The next three Locals Day dates will be:

Tuesday, May 19

Sunday, June 14

Wednesday, July 15

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