A look at what’s next for victims of 2 North Side home explosions

Two North Side homes along Preston Hollow Drive exploded on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly one month after two homes exploded hours apart on a North Side street, the five people injured in the blasts are navigating uncertain futures — still healing, still waiting for answers and, in some cases, already fighting back in court.

The explosions happened on April 21 in the 15000 block of Preston Hollow Drive, which is located near Thousand Oaks Drive.

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San Antonio Fire Department officials said the blasts were likely caused by natural gas buildup.

In all, five people were hospitalized. The victims were identified as Mayte Reeves, Jose Ochoa, Kimberly Nowell, Tim Nowell and the Nowells’ teenage daughter.

Fighting back in court

For Reeves, Ochoa and the Nowell family, their recovery extends into the courtroom. All five victims have filed lawsuits against CPS Energy, accusing the utility of negligence.

The Nowell family, whose home was the first to explode, filed their own lawsuit on May 8 and are represented by Dallas-based law firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP.

Reeves and Ochoa, also represented Lyons & Simmons, LLP, allege that they were told it was safe to return home after the first explosion — only for their own home to explode shortly after.

“Though Plaintiffs (Reeves and Ochoa) survived, the Explosion and resulting fire left them catastrophically injured and permanently scarred,” their lawsuit alleges. “They face a long, painful road ahead and their lives have been irreparably altered.”

Both suits describe the explosions as “entirely preventable” and accuse CPS Energy of operating a “poorly maintained, leaking, and deteriorating natural gas system.”

All victims are requesting jury trials and seeking more than $1 million each in damages.

A CPS Energy spokesperson told KSAT the utility does not comment on active litigation.

The utility is also seeking to withhold internal incident reports and root cause investigations from public records requests filed by KSAT.

Long recovery ahead

As of May 14, a Brooke Army Medical Center spokesperson confirmed that Kimberly Nowell is in serious condition, while Timothy Nowell and Reeves are in fair condition.

Ochoa has since been released from the hospital, the spokesperson told KSAT.

The teen injured in the first explosion was originally hospitalized at a separate hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to fair condition.

Waiting for answers

Beyond their personal recoveries, the victims — like their neighbors — are still waiting to understand what caused the explosions in the first place.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the federal investigation into the blasts.

A preliminary report is expected approximately 30 days from the April 21 incident.

A final report with a probable cause determination could take between 12 to 24 months.

More Preston Hollow Explosions coverage on KSAT: