CPS Energy wants to withhold information regarding North Side home explosions

SAN ANTONIO – Following multiple KSAT requests, CPS Energy is seeking to withhold select details on two North Side homes that exploded and injured five people last month.

In two separate letters to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the San Antonio-based utility requested the office’s opinion as to whether it can redact internal incident reports, root cause investigations into the blasts, service calls and any gas complaints made at both homes located in the 15000 block of Preston Hollow Drive.

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CPS Energy has remained tight-lipped on what happened in the aftermath of the explosions, pointing to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s ongoing investigation.

KSAT has repeatedly requested information about the explosions and what led up to them, but the utility has mostly provided updates on support and relief efforts.

Residents impacted by the explosions have already expressed their desires to take CPS Energy to court.

Timothy Nowell, Kimberly Nowell and their daughter — who were all injured in the first house explosion — filed a lawsuit alleging accusing CPS Energy of negligence on May 8.

Two victims injured in the second explosion, Jose Ochoa and Mayte Terrie Reeves, also accused the utility company of negligence in a joint lawsuit filed last week.

As of Monday, May 11, a Brooke Army Medical Center spokesperson said that Kimberly Nowell remains in critical condition while Timothy Nowell and Reeves are in serious condition.

Ochoa has since been released from the hospital, the spokesperson said.

More Preston Hollow Drive explosions coverage on KSAT: