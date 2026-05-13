Authorities seek tips in connection with 19-year-old’s shooting death on North Side

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking the public for tips in connection with a shooting on the North Side that left a 19-year-old dead.

The shooting happened on March 21 at the Avistar at the Oaks apartment complex in the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive, near Wetmore Road. San Antonio police found Elijah Bernal dead at the scene.

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Police at the time said a witness saw a black vehicle “circling” the parking lot, and people exiting the vehicle before shooting at Bernal.

One person shot Bernal in the head at close range, police said.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers said the black vehicle was seen leaving the complex after the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking information that could lead to identifying or locating the shooter or shooters.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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