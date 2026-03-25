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Local News

Bexar County ME’s Office identifies man, 19, killed in deadly Northeast Side shooting

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who was found shot to death on the Northeast Side.

Elijah Bernal, 19, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

San Antonio police officers were dispatched on a shooting call just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

Upon arrival, police said officers found the man, later identified as Bernal, with apparent gunshot wounds. Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told SAPD that Bernal had been waiting for his girlfriend to pick him up at the location.

According to a police report, the witness saw a black vehicle “circling” the parking lot.

Once Bernal was in the parking lot, the report said the black vehicle parked. Two to three suspects then exited the vehicle and allegedly started chasing after Bernal.

Bernal attempted to run away as the suspects shot at him multiple times, according to the SAPD report.

A police spokesperson said Bernal eventually fell to the ground. One of the suspects shot him in the head from close range, SAPD said.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

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