Male found fatally shot on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say Shooting happened Saturday night in the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A male was found shot to death on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.
Upon arrival, police said officers found an unknown male with apparent gunshot wounds. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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