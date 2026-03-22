Male found fatally shot on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A male was found shot to death on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

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Upon arrival, police said officers found an unknown male with apparent gunshot wounds. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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