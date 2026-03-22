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Local News

Male found fatally shot on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting happened Saturday night in the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A male was found shot to death on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

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Upon arrival, police said officers found an unknown male with apparent gunshot wounds. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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