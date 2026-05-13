Man suffers critical injuries after shooting outside hotel on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot in the chest outside of a hotel on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of Interstate 35, located near Center Park Boulevard.

After the man was shot in the back side of the Hallmark Inn & Suites parking lot, SAPD said he ran to the front of the business and collapsed.

Witnesses noticed a dark-colored SUV flee the scene after the shooting, police stated.

Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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