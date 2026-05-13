Man who admitted to killing actor Jonathan Joss expected back in court

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez (left) is accused of killing actor Jonathan Joss (right) on June 1, 2025, in San Antonio.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who told police he shot and killed actor Jonathan Joss in a South Side neighborhood is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 57, was arrested in June 2025 and booked on a murder charge after he admitted to the shooting following an ongoing dispute with Joss.

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KSAT plans to livestream Alvarez’s Wednesday morning court appearance at approximately 9 a.m. in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Alvarez’s most recent court appearance took place on Feb. 24.

Defense attorney Nico LaHood and prosecutors told Judge Joel Perez, who presides over the case in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court, that they were still parsing through evidence ahead of Alvarez’s murder trial, which led to a hearing reset scheduled for Wednesday.

Background

Joss, 59, was shot just after 7 p.m. on June 1, 2025, in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive near Pleasanton Road — the same site where Joss’ home caught fire back on Jan. 23, 2025.

According to a San Antonio Police Department report obtained by KSAT, Joss was at the property to check his mail. A witness told police they saw Alvarez park behind the vehicle Joss was in. Alvarez then began arguing with Joss outside the vehicle.

The witness also told officers that Alvarez threatened to shoot Joss before he shot him with a rifle.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

After he was detained by an SAPD officer, Alvarez told the officer, “I shot him,” according to the police report.

Three days after the shooting, Alvarez was released from the Bexar County jail after a judge set his bond at $200,000.

In a June 24, 2025, interview, LaHood told KSAT that his client was defending himself.

“This was leading up, unfortunately,” LaHood said on June 24, 2025. “And, as you know, people in Texas have a right not to be a victim. You have a right to self-defense. You have a right to the defense of third persons legally and under the law, and we believe that applies here.”

Joss, who voiced John Redcorn on the animated series “King Of The Hill,” also had a recurring role in the live-action sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” among other noteworthy roles.

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