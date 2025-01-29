Turning the page: San Antonio rallies around ‘King of the Hill’ actor who lost South Side home, dogs in fire

SAN ANTONIO – Jonathan Joss has no illusions about his current situation.

The actor, best known as the voice of John Redcorn on the Fox animated series “King of the Hill,” has also starred alongside Chuck Norris in ”Walker, Texas Ranger" as well as Sylvester Stallone in the current Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.”

“The craziest thing is standing opposite Sylvester Stallone, and he drops into his ‘Rocky’ impersonation,“ Joss told KSAT on Tuesday. ”And I’m like, ‘Holy s---, man. I’m with a superstar.‘"

While his decades-long acting career has been filled with memorable roles, Joss is currently dealing with tragedy. He and his partner lost their South Side home and multiple pets in a fire on Jan. 23.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the fire around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, which is located near Pleasanton Road.

Joss told KSAT last week that at least one of his dogs died in the fire. In a Tuesday interview, Joss said he lost three dogs, and a fourth remains missing.

Despite the losses, Joss said the couple has relied on the kindness of strangers.

“People have come together. They’ve brought clothing to us. They’ve brought food, so I mean, we’re not the only people that are going through tragedies right now,“ Joss said. ”Not living in L.A. (Los Angeles), I (thought I) wouldn’t be affected by fire. The Creator does certain things, and we can’t question His powers. We’re doing the best as (sic) we can do, but we’re doing that because of friends and fans.”

Joss said the American Red Cross provided some financial assistance that helped them extend their stay at a hotel through the middle of next week. Some LGBTQ+ organizations have also reached out and offered the couple clothing and food.

Joss said he is concerned for what’s left of his South Side home, which his father built in 1957.

Joss fears the home, which is not insured, could soon be demolished by the City of San Antonio.

“I am going to be reaching out to the city to see if there is any kind of organization that can help me pick up the pieces without charging a lot of money or without putting a lien on the property,” Joss said. “I’m also going to reach out to the San Antonio housing community to see if there’s any way that I can be put on a list because, by Thursday of next week, I’ll be homeless again.”

Joss said almost none of his co-stars in any of the television shows or movies he appeared in have reached out to him in the five days since the fire.

“I only had one person from a low-budget, independent animation film that I did about four years ago. It’s not even in production. I mean, they’re trying to (find) its legs,” Joss said. “Other than that, I have had no one call me.”

A San Antonio man started an online fundraiser late last week. As of Tuesday night, more than 100 individuals have raised nearly $4,000 for Joss and his partner.

Joss said he had communicated with the organizer and confirmed that it is a legitimate fundraiser.

“It’s not about money, man. The nicest calls I’ve gotten is (sic) from individuals that you know that don’t have a thing other than to say a prayer for us or their thoughts are with us,” Joss said. “And that’s what being human is all about. It’s caring — not about giving — but about caring.”

Asking what the future may hold for the couple offers a window into Joss’ philosophy.

He answered reflexively by singing the opening verse and chorus to the sixth track on Bob Seger’s 1973 album “Back in ‘72.”

Joss proudly belted out the chorus.

Here I am

On the road again

There I am

Up on the stage

Here I go

Playin’ star again

There I go

Turn the page

