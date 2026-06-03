Spurs gear gets you free food, deals at these San Antonio spots

SAN ANTONIO – Wearing your Spurs gear just got more rewarding.

Some businesses around San Antonio are offering deals exclusively for fans decked out in Spurs gear during the NBA Finals run.

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Game 1 between the Spurs and Knicks tips off Wednesday. Click here to view a list of dates, times and how you can watch all the action on KSAT 12.

>> Spurs announce free watch parties, pep rally and fan events ahead of NBA Finals

Fans can also share photos of their Spurs game-day gear on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.

Check out which places will offer deals to fans wearing Spurs gear during the NBA Finals:

Fruteria La Tropicana: After 5 p.m. on June 4, Fruteria La Tropicana will offer free ice cream cups for the first 50 people wearing Spurs gear if the team wins Game 1. The deal is available at both locations and is limited to one per person. Click After 5 p.m. on June 4, Fruteria La Tropicana will offer free ice cream cups for the first 50 people wearing Spurs gear if the team wins Game 1. The deal is available at both locations and is limited to one per person. Click here for more details.

Pluckers Wing Bar: Fans who wear Spurs gear on game days will score five free wings with the purchase of an adult entree at participating San Antonio locations. The deal is not valid at the Frost Bank Center. More details can be found Fans who wear Spurs gear on game days will score five free wings with the purchase of an adult entree at participating San Antonio locations. The deal is not valid at the Frost Bank Center. More details can be found here

Take 5 Oil Change: Customers who wear their Spurs gear to Take 5 Oil Change will score 25% off their oil change. For more information, click Customers who wear their Spurs gear to Take 5 Oil Change will score 25% off their oil change. For more information, click here

Wok Inn: When customers wear their Spurs gear on game days or the day after a game at any location, the restaurant will offer guests a $6 single lemon chicken meal or a free egg roll. More information can be found When customers wear their Spurs gear on game days or the day after a game at any location, the restaurant will offer guests a $6 single lemon chicken meal or a free egg roll. More information can be found here

This list will be updated as more places announce promotions.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: