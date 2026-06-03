Spurs gear gets you free food, deals at these San Antonio spots

Fans can also share photos of their Spurs game-day gear on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.
Check out which places will offer deals to fans wearing Spurs gear during the NBA Finals:
Fruteria La Tropicana: After 5 p.m. on June 4, Fruteria La Tropicana will offer free ice cream cups for the first 50 people wearing Spurs gear if the team wins Game 1. The deal is available at both locations and is limited to one per person. Click here for more details.
Pluckers Wing Bar: Fans who wear Spurs gear on game days will score five free wings with the purchase of an adult entree at participating San Antonio locations. The deal is not valid at the Frost Bank Center. More details can be found here.
Take 5 Oil Change: Customers who wear their Spurs gear to Take 5 Oil Change will score 25% off their oil change. For more information, click here.
Wok Inn: When customers wear their Spurs gear on game days or the day after a game at any location, the restaurant will offer guests a $6 single lemon chicken meal or a free egg roll. More information can be found here.
This list will be updated as more places announce promotions.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.