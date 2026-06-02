Spurs announce free watch parties, pep rally and fan events ahead of NBA Finals

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are giving fans plenty of ways to celebrate as the team prepares to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

The team announced a lineup of free fan activations across San Antonio, including watch parties, giveaways, a downtown pep rally and special River Walk artwork.

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Finals pep rally set for Tuesday

The Spurs will host a Finals pep rally at the Red McCombs Community Court at Hemisfair’s Tower Park on Tuesday, June 2.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature special appearances, giveaways and free Taco Palenque tacos for the first 700 fans.

Watch parties planned throughout the Finals

Official watch parties will continue at The Rock at La Cantera for every Finals game. Attendance is free but limited, and fans are encouraged to RSVP through Spurs.com/Playoffs. Entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Frost Bank Center will also host free watch parties for all away games. Tickets are required, though they do not guarantee admission. Fans can join the Spurs Fan Club to receive notifications when tickets become available.

Fans looking to catch the games at local restaurants can also visit participating Pluckers Wing Bar locations in San Antonio and Austin. Customers who wear Spurs gear during Finals watch parties can receive five free wings with the purchase of an adult entrée, while supplies last.

River Walk getting Spurs makeover

The Spurs are also bringing playoff spirit to downtown San Antonio with special bridge artwork along the River Walk.

According to the team, bridges throughout the downtown area will feature Fiesta-inspired Spurs-themed designs during the Finals series.

More fan activations continue

Several fan experiences introduced during earlier playoff rounds will remain in place throughout the Finals, including the downtown pop-up fan shop at CENTRO’s La Zona location.

Fans can also continue taking advantage of partner promotions, including free Taco Palenque breakfast tacos following Spurs victories.

The Spurs and Knicks will meet in the NBA Finals as San Antonio looks to capture its first NBA championship since 2014. Additional playoff information and a full schedule of fan events can be found at Spurs.com/Playoffs.

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