Share your photos celebrating Spurs in the NBA Finals on KSAT Connect!

Celebrate the Spurs in the NBA Finals on KSAT Connect!

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City is alive with Spurs excitement as the team makes an NBA Finals run for the first time since 2014.

The Spurs will face off against the New York Knicks starting Wednesday, June 3, and you can catch all the excitement on KSAT 12.

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The Frost Bank Center will host the first two games before the teams head to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 and Game 4.

Share your excitement for the Silver and Black making their return to the NBA Finals on KSAT Connect! Your photos could be featured on air and online.

Check out these photos fans shared ahead of Game 1:

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: