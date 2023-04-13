How to share photos and videos on KSAT Connect 📸

Send us your great photos of hail, lightning, beautiful sunset, or your favorite pet! Here's meteorologist Justin Horne with some tips on how to upload your pics on KSAT Connect.

Insiders get exclusive access to KSAT Connect. See below to learn how you can become a member for free today.

Viewers and readers like you have been our eyes and ears in neighborhoods around South Texas for years. Whether it’s sharing a news tip or assisting in a story, your trust in KSAT has allowed us to cover important stories.

This year, we made improvements to a special platform, KSAT Connect, that builds on that relationship and keeps you connected to your South Texas neighbors through photos and videos.

I hope you’ll check it out if you haven’t already. Think of it as our shared social platform where you can post about weather conditions in your area, milestones, cool sights near you, and much more.

New to KSAT Connect? Here’s a guide to posting

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . I’d recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect! Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for iPhone Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Android

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. See the video at the top of the article for those instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a free KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the appropriate Channel for your content. If there’s a Channel you’d like to see added or changed, let us know below in the comments!

Select the appropriate Category for your content.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

A taste of what you’ll see on KSAT Connect

aargeroplos Happy National Dog Day from Professor Henri Higgins and Colonel Boone Pickering! Apr 11, 2023 1 Houston

SueBayona Had a blast at the Brahmas game! #HornsForward Thanks KSAT!! Feb 20, 2023 2 San Antonio