Spurs players express gratitude and confidence ahead of life-changing experience in NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO – Making the NBA Finals is a dream come true — and a long time coming for one of the most storied franchises in the NBA.

As the Spurs find themselves back in the Finals chasing title number six — and their first since 2014 — Spurs players took a moment during Media Day on Tuesday to reflect on how they’re taking in the biggest stage in the sport and process how they got here.

For Julian Champagnie, just seeing the Larry O’Brien Trophy hand-painted on center court took him aback.

“I didn’t know that it was hand-painted,” Champagnie said. “So walking over, I’m thinking it’s a sticker, and then I’m looking at it and I’m like, ‘Yo, this might be painted.’ But it was pretty cool. Obviously, I’ve never seen that before.”

“We (saw) the Larry O’Brien (Trophy) yesterday. That was my first time seeing that as well in person.”

>> NBA releases images of how San Antonio Spurs court will look during Finals against New York Knicks

Carter Bryant, the second youngest San Antonio Spur, could barely contain himself realizing that a lifelong dream had been reached so soon.

“I just had a big ole smile on my face,” said Bryant. “I think being a kid that just dreamed of being here — if you play basketball at any level, your dream is to play in the NBA Finals.”

Fans don’t need to be reminded of Victor Wembanyama’s journey. But while he can virtually block shots standing on his tippy toes, his fire to compete can easily be taken for granted.

After beating the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the Finals in a thrilling Game 7, Wembanyama said he wants to win so badly, it’s like his life depends on it. He reflected on how that passion was instilled in him from day one — as an infant.

“Falling in love with basketball happened really early on in my life,” Wembanyama said. “I have pictures of myself with a basketball at an age where I wasn’t even old enough to have memories.”

Now, in just his third NBA season, the phenom from France has reached the NBA Finals in his first postseason appearance — and with a team for which he spearheaded its rebuild.

But while the Spurs have greatly exceeded expectations this season, just reaching the Finals is not good enough to the players.

“I’m definitely grateful to be in this room, to be in this position,” guard Devin Vassell said. “To be here is a blessing. But we’re not satisfied. We’re here to win it all.”

“They’re a good team, they’re here for a reason,” forward Keldon Johnson said, referring to his opponent in the New York Knicks. “... (We’re) just keeping the main thing the main thing. And that’s winning the Finals.”

The final chapter of the Spurs’ storybook season begins Wednesday night, as San Antonio plays host to the Knicks for Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center.

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