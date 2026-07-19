Man wakes up with gunshot wounds inside East Side restroom; No arrests made, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot inside a restroom on the East Side early Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Iowa Street.

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Police said the victim, a 54-year-old man, told officers he was inside a restroom when he heard a gunshot and lost consciousness.

When the man regained consciousness, police said the man discovered he had apparent gunshot wounds.

An uninvolved person found the man and relocated him to the 900 block of Martin Luther King Street, where officers located him, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, SAPD said, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

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