Woman arrested after man cut multiple times during North Side verbal altercation, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after allegedly cutting a man multiple times during a verbal altercation on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Cisco Boulevard.

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Upon arrival, police said officers saw the 41-year-old man with multiple cuts. It was not immediately clear whether the man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man told officers he was involved in a verbal altercation with the woman when she began cutting him with a sharp instrument, police said.

The woman, 39, was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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