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Woman arrested after man cut multiple times during North Side verbal altercation, SAPD says

Officers responded to the scene early Sunday morning in the 12500 block of Cisco Boulevard

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after allegedly cutting a man multiple times during a verbal altercation on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Cisco Boulevard.

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Upon arrival, police said officers saw the 41-year-old man with multiple cuts. It was not immediately clear whether the man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man told officers he was involved in a verbal altercation with the woman when she began cutting him with a sharp instrument, police said.

The woman, 39, was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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