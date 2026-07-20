Canyon Lake Reservoir nears full capacity after dramatic water level increase

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The water level at Canyon Lake from a week ago to now is said to be as different as night is from day.

Bruce Bell and Lariesa Hodges were at the marina on Canyon Lake just above Canyon Park and both said it has been a while since the lake has looked so picturesque.

Hodges described the lake being “dry as a bone” and wondered if it would ever look full again.

“I think we were about 20 feet low. Yeah, it was a lot of dry land,” Bell said. “It’s looking so much better today.”

According to Water Data for Texas, July 19th’s level reading for Canyon Lake shows the reservoir was at 98% capacity.

A week ago, the data product of the Texas Water Development Board, marked the lake at 60% full.

The lake dramatically rose following days-long rainfall last week that caused the Guadalupe River to flood in several areas, including in Kerrville.

The National Water Prediction Service said the Guadalupe River rose 16 feet on July 16th. That water headed south to New Braunfels, but Canyon Lake did what it was built to do — catch the excess water of the Guadalupe River when it floods.

“Thank God for Canyon Lake,” bell said. “It really provides a great buffer for the surrounding areas. (It) keeps us safe down in the New Braunfels. Thank God for the dam here.”

In Potter’s Creek Park, debris has entered the area and is settled along some sections of the shoreline.

For safety, some boat ramps and park access along the lake have been closed.

Nicole Hankey, who loves being on Canyon Lake whenever possible, said she okay with that.

“They’re quickly assessing the situation to make sure that all of the logs and anything that’s dangerous for a boat is taken care of so all of boaters are safe and I’m appreciative of that,” Hankey said.

While the water level at Canyon Lake is up she encourages water lovers to take advantage of it.

“It’s just fun, it’s adventure, it’s excitement,” Hankey said.

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