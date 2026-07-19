Seasonable with Heat indices near 100 as dry weather holds

TODAY: Dry and quiet weather continues through the weekend
HOT & DRY: Highs approaching 100° by late week.
RIVER FLOODING: Persists along portions of the Nueces, Frio, San Antonio, and Rio Grande basins as floodwaters move downstream.
FORECAST
TODAY
Expect a mostly sunny, humid Sunday with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values may approach 100° this afternoon. The forecast remains dry with light southeast winds, aside from a stray shower near Val Verde County. Patchy morning fog is possible in the Coastal Plains but will clear shortly after sunrise.
RIVERS & LAKES
Despite recent rain ending, rivers remain above flood stage. Downstream residents should monitor conditions and avoid flooded roads and crossings.
Following historic rainfall, the Edwards Aquifer continues to recharge as runoff flows into local watersheds, with Medina and Canyon Lake levels expected to rise before stabilizing.
THIS WEEK
High pressure will bring hot, dry summer weather this week. Expect sunshine and highs near 100° by late week, with heat index values in the low 100s.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.