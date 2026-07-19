Seasonable with Heat indices near 100 as dry weather holds

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Dry and quiet weather continues through the weekend

HOT & DRY: Highs approaching 100° by late week.

RIVER FLOODING: Persists along portions of the Nueces, Frio, San Antonio, and Rio Grande basins as floodwaters move downstream.

FORECAST

TODAY

Expect a mostly sunny, humid Sunday with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values may approach 100° this afternoon. The forecast remains dry with light southeast winds, aside from a stray shower near Val Verde County. Patchy morning fog is possible in the Coastal Plains but will clear shortly after sunrise.

Seasonable with heat indices near 100. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RIVERS & LAKES

Despite recent rain ending, rivers remain above flood stage. Downstream residents should monitor conditions and avoid flooded roads and crossings.

Following historic rainfall, the Edwards Aquifer continues to recharge as runoff flows into local watersheds, with Medina and Canyon Lake levels expected to rise before stabilizing.

A BIG improvement in our area lakes and Aquifer after last weeks rain. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEK

High pressure will bring hot, dry summer weather this week. Expect sunshine and highs near 100° by late week, with heat index values in the low 100s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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