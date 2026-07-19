Man hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Southtown, SAPD says

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in the 1000 block of Alamo Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with major injuries after a crash in Southtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in the 1000 block of Alamo Street.

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Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in the 1000 block of Alamo Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The man, who was operating the motorcycle, was traveling northbound when he struck the rear of the SUV, police said. The 33-year-old man was taken to a local hospital.

SAPD said the driver of the SUV remained on scene and rendered aid to the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

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