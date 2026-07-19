Convenience store owner arrested after pointing BB gun at customer during price dispute, Seguin PD says

SEGUIN, Texas – A woman who owns a convenience store across the street from Texas Lutheran University was taken into custody for allegedly pointing a BB gun at a customer during an argument, the Seguin Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to a convenience store before 5 p.m. on July 11 in the 1000 block of West Court Street for a report of someone with a weapon, the release said.

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Seguin police said the report stemmed from a verbal disturbance between convenience store owner Rosa Edilia Tejada, 53, and a customer.

Tejada and the customer were arguing about the final price of an item when the customer walked toward the front doors to leave, Seguin police said.

During that time, Tejada pulled out a BB gun that appeared to closely resemble a real revolver, according to the Seguin Police Department. Officers said Tejada pointed it at the customer.

“The customer believed the firearm was real and feared for her life,” Seguin police said in the release.

The BB gun lacked the orange safety markings typically used to distinguish it from a real weapon, according to Seguin police.

KSAT has reached out to the Seguin Police Department for additional information about the BB gun.

“A reasonable person would have believed the weapon was a real handgun,” the release said.

Tejada was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail, county records indicate.

Since the customer “believed the weapon was a real firearm and feared imminent bodily injury,” it prompted Tejada’s arrest, Seguin police said.

KSAT has reached out to the convenience store for comment but has not heard back.

Jail records indicate Tejada posted a $50,000 bond and was released July 12.

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