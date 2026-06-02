San Antonio woman turns crochet hobby into booming Spurs-inspired business

SAN ANTONIO – What began as a hobby inspired by a crochet kit for her daughter has grown into a thriving small business for one San Antonio entrepreneur.

Marietta Gonzaba, owner of S’Cute Crochet Creations, is finding success with her handmade Spurs-inspired coyote ear headbands, a product that has quickly gained popularity among local fans.

Gonzaba said her crochet journey started several years ago when she purchased a crochet kit for her older daughter.

“By the time I was able to teach my daughter, she was over it, and I was like, ‘Well, I had fun,’” Gonzaba said.

After teaching herself how to read crochet patterns and experimenting with different projects, Gonzaba began creating a variety of handmade items. During Fiesta season, while making flower headbands, she came up with the idea that would transform her business.

“I always make these flower headbands for Fiesta, and I think I was cleaning a toilet and I was like, ‘Oh man, that’d be very fun, like to put ears, like the coyote ears,’” Gonzaba said. “So I played around with it, and I finally did it, and it was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”

The unique headbands, inspired by the San Antonio Spurs’ coyote mascot, were an immediate hit. Gonzaba said demand surged as soon as she shared photos of the designs on social media.

“It’s been completely overwhelming in the best way,” she said. “Everyone has been so sweet and so encouraging.”

The business currently offers three versions of the coyote ear headbands, including retro Spurs colors, traditional silver-and-black designs and styles featuring decorative flowers. Each pair is handmade.

While a single headband can take close to an hour from start to finish, Gonzaba has streamlined the process by producing components in batches. She also receives help from family members.

“I just make all the pieces, and I have all the separate bags and then my sister, who’s been awesome, has been helping me assemble them,” Gonzaba said. “We’ll just sit here for hours assembling the ears.”

As orders continue to arrive, Gonzaba is already looking ahead. She recently introduced a new design featuring an alien character with ears, which she hopes could become her next popular creation.

Due to high demand, customers interested in purchasing the coyote ear headbands may face a wait and are encouraged to preorder through Gonzaba’s social media pages.

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