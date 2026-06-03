‘The money is good’: Spurs fever sparks business boom for San Antonio vendors

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ run to the NBA Finals is bringing excitement to fans across the city. For some local vendors, it’s also creating an opportunity to earn extra money.

Along Southwest Military Drive, tents packed with Spurs-related gear have become a common sight during the playoffs. Vendors are selling everything from T-shirts and flags to towels and player cutouts as fans look for ways to show their support for the Silver and Black.

For vendor Andrew Carrillo, the playoff run has become a profitable side hustle.

“It brings in a little casino money,” Carrillo joked.

Carrillo has been selling Spurs gear for the past couple of months. He said sales increase each time the team advances to the next round.

“I pretty much guarantee the Spurs are going to win and I’m going to be out here selling this stuff,” he said.

Carrillo estimates he has earned more than $5,000 during the Spurs’ playoff run.

The money, he said, helps cover his family’s everyday expenses.

“It buys groceries, extra groceries, and puts gas in the vehicles. It helps with the electricity bill and stuff like that. The money is good,” Carrillo said.

Carrillo is not alone.

Other vendors said the Spurs’ success has created a steady stream of customers both in person and online.

Cruz Gutierrez and Antonia Gonzales said their customized Spurs-themed prayer candles have generated hundreds of dollars in sales during the postseason.

Gutierrez said much of that money has gone right back into supporting the team.

“I feel like it’s going right back to the Spurs,” Gutierrez said. “The money we’ve gotten, we’ve used that money to go to some of the games.”

While economic uncertainty continues to weigh on many households, vendors interviewed by KSAT said the Spurs’ success has provided a welcome financial boost.

With the NBA Finals still ahead, many are hoping the city’s Spurs fever continues to drive sales.

However, the NBA has begun cracking down on the sale of unlicensed merchandise.

According to the league, merchandise that uses official team names, logos or player images without authorization may be subject to enforcement. Vendors can still sell products that use generic phrases or references that do not include protected logos, trademarks or player likenesses.

The San Antonio Police Department also issued a statement following the NBA’s enforcement.

“SAPD is aware of potential unlicensed Spurs merchandise being sold around the city. Our Financial Crimes Unit is taking appropriate steps into this matter,” the department said.

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