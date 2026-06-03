‘Trust in corgi’: Meet the dog forecasting Spurs wins

SAN ANTONIO – A corgi who went viral for correctly predicting the outcome of each game of the Western Conference finals visited San Antonio ahead of the NBA Finals.

Dozens of people waited outside of Indy Coffee on the Northwest Side to catch a glimpse of Lilo. The 10-year-old dog from Houston is better known on the internet by her nicknames of “Air Corgi” or “Steph Furry.”

“We have to trust in corgi, and in corgi we trust, for sure,” said Lawson, who waited over an hour with her son to meet Lilo.

The furry little corgi’s talent and picks have made her a star among Spurs fans.

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“The corgi is always perfect, so we’re going to win today,” said Lawson’s son, Luke.

Lilo’s owner, Denny Ku, discovered her skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started doing trick shots and then we got into sports prediction and that’s when we realized this is a crazy fan base,” he said. “Basically anyone who loves sports was like, ‘I love the dog’ or ‘I hate this dog.’”

Ku said Lilo is unaware of how much Spurs fans love her clutch call, but added that being embraced by the community of Silver and Black fans is “amazing.”

“She has no clue what’s going on, but she’s been loving the attention and all the luxury of feeling,” he said.

Lilo has already prophesized a Spurs championship, with the team clinching Game 1 at the Frost Bank Center.

Ku teased that he and Lilo might make a special appearance at the game.

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