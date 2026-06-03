Spurs to donate up to 1,000 free NBA Finals tickets to nonprofit organizations serving youth The tickets will be spread out over the duration of the 2026 NBA Finals The San Antonio Spurs workout prior to the start of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are making sure that the next generation of fans doesn’t miss out on history.
According to Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the team is donating up to 1,000 free NBA Finals tickets to San Antonio nonprofit organizations serving youth.
The initiative hopes to create opportunities for youth and families who may not have a chance to attend a Spurs game and soak in the experience.
“This effort is part of the Spurs’ ongoing commitment to making games accessible to the community,” the organization said.
The tickets are expected to be spread out throughout the duration of the 2026 NBA Finals.
During the past season, the organization said it provided nearly 22,000 tickets to San Antonio nonprofits.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
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