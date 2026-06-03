Watch KSAT’s coverage ahead of NBA Finals Game 1 between Spurs-Knicks

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown is officially underway for the tip-off of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

For the Spurs, it’s the organization’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. San Antonio is seeking their sixth NBA championship.

The last time the Spurs and the Knicks met in the NBA Finals was back in 1999, when San Antonio won their first title.

On the road to the 2026 NBA Finals, the Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and finally, the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the Western Conference.

KSAT is the official broadcast home for all of the NBA Finals action.

The Spurs host the Knicks for Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center before heading to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York.

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