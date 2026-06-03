Map: Where to watch the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals for Game 1

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for the best place to cheer on the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Finals? We put together a community watch party map to help fans find public viewing events across the area.

The map, which can be seen below, features bars and venues on the South Side, downtown and the North Side.

Now, we’re looking to add even more locations.

If your business, neighborhood group, or organization is hosting a public NBA Finals watch party, we want to hear from you.

To be included, leave a comment with:

Name of the business or venue

Address

Date and time of the watch party

Any important details fans should know

We’ll continue updating the map throughout the Finals so fans can find the best spots to watch every game.

Official watch parties will continue

Official watch parties will continue at The Rock at La Cantera for every Finals game. Attendance is free but limited, and fans are encouraged to RSVP through Spurs.com/Playoffs. Entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Frost Bank Center will also host free watch parties for all away games. Tickets are required, though they do not guarantee admission. Fans can join the Spurs Fan Club to receive notifications when tickets become available.

Fans looking to catch the games at local restaurants can also visit participating Pluckers Wing Bar locations in San Antonio and Austin. Customers who wear Spurs gear during Finals watch parties can receive five free wings with the purchase of an adult entrée, while supplies last.

Go Spurs Go! 🏀🎉

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