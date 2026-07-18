‘Unbelievable’: Flood cleanup continues in Kerr County as Guadalupe River recedes

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Cleanup efforts are underway in Kerr County after days of heavy rain sent floodwaters rushing through the area, damaging roads, scattering debris and once again testing a community still recovering from last year’s flooding.

Water along the Guadalupe River has slowly started to recede, but signs of the flood remain across Kerrville and nearby communities.

Residents returned to the river this weekend to see the damage left behind, including debris, logs and damaged infrastructure.

>> Floodwaters recede in South Texas as communities turn toward recovery

Richard Tomich, who lives in Kerrville, visited the Memorial Pavilion with his wife after the flooding.

“Just the amount of rain that fell over the last few days was just unbelievable,” he shared.

Tomich said the latest flood was especially difficult to see after the area had begun to recover from last year’s damage.

“I was commenting to my wife just recently how things have come back and things were looking really nice and beautiful,” he added. “And lo and behold, here again we get this massive flood.”

One visible reminder of the force of the water is a search and rescue barge from last year’s flood response.

A Kerrville police officer told KSAT that the barge was carried down the Guadalupe River and became wedged beneath the Sidney Baker Bridge in Kerrville.

It had been stuck there for two days, but crews contacted by the county began bringing in equipment to retrieve it over the next several days.

Neighbors and officials said Kerr County was better prepared for this round of flooding.

“We did get a lot of warning on the phone,” Kerr County resident Ervin Daily said. “In fact, every 15 minutes, it seemed like it was going off.”

Even with those warnings, some residents said certain areas saw more damage this time than during last year’s flooding.

Daily, who lives in the Turtle Creek community, said Upper Turtle Creek Road took on more water than he had ever seen.

“I’ve been living out there about 20 years,” he said. “This is as high as I ever seen it.”

Near Turtle Creek, water was still rushing over parts of the road after the storm.

The flooding damaged asphalt and created hazardous driving conditions.

Several cars and trucks were seen trying to cross the area, with some drivers swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid a large pothole.

A Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department official said that the state owns the crossing and two others.

The official said the roadways are expected to be repaired, but crews are waiting for the water to go down before work can begin.

As the Guadalupe River continues to recede, county crews are expected to keep assessing damage and clearing debris in the days ahead.

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