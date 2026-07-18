Floodwaters recede in South Texas as communities turn toward recovery

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Families across parts of South Texas are beginning the long process of cleaning up and rebuilding after rising water from the Leona River and Rio Grande flooded roads, homes, parks and low-lying areas.

In Batesville, floodwaters from the Leona River left some residents unsure what the next few days would bring. Many went to the Zavala County Nutrition Center, where volunteers offered a safe place for families to wait out the flooding and access basic supplies.

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Community advocate Mike Mendez helped deliver water, food and hygiene products to people who needed them most.

“What I can do is give back when I can,” Mendez said.

Mendez said H-E-B donated five pallets of water to support the relief effort. Volunteers also helped provide meals for families affected by the flooding.

“This is going to be dinner here,” Mendez said. “That way people can come out, grab a plate and take it home.”

He said seeing images of flood damage in his hometown pushed him to help.

“When I see the videos and the footage of my hometown, it’s ugly,” Mendez said. “And I knew a lot of people were going to need help and resources that they can’t afford to get.”

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As floodwaters moved south, communities more than 70 miles away also saw impacts.

In Eagle Pass, the Rio Grande spilled into parks and low-lying areas.

Rodolfo Cardona, Eagle Pass and Maverick County emergency management coordinator, said the National Weather Service had indicated the Rio Grande could rise to 23 feet. On Friday evening, he said, the river was at 19.7 feet.

Emergency officials said the immediate flood threat near Shelby Park eased Friday night as the river began to recede.

At the height of the flooding, more than 100 floating buoys originally installed as a border barrier drifted downriver. The drifting buoys led to the temporary closure of two international bridges, according to officials.

“The bridge was temporarily stalled for a while, while we got those buoys coming in,” Eagle Pass Fire Chief Manuel Mello III said Friday evening.

For many residents, the worst of the storm has passed, but the recovery is just beginning. Local volunteers and emergency officials are expected to continue assessing needs as water levels fall and families return to damaged areas.

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