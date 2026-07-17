Drifting anti-immigrant buoys in Rio Grande temporarily close two bridges with Mexico

About 100 buoys that the federal government planned to install as anti-immigration deterrents near Eagle Pass drifted into the Rio Grande, prompting officials to close two key bridges along the U.S.-Mexico border for about three hours, reopening them just after midnight Friday.

Eagle Pass shut down transit at the bridges while it worked to determine whether the buoys posed a threat, City Manager Homero Balderas said. About 9,000 vehicles cross both bridges daily, transiting between Eagle Pass and Las Piedras.

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“The bridges are the number one funding source for the city,” Balderas said, adding the wayward buoys didn’t immediately endanger the bridges. “So it is very detrimental. Luckily, we were able to temporarily close, just to make sure that there were no safety concerns with the buoys floating downriver and obviously passing under the bridges.”

River levels at the Rio Grande began rising Thursday and are expected to crest at moderate stage around 7 p.m. Friday after relentless rain pummeled the Hill Country and parts of southeast Texas, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson said a government contractor was responsible for the buoys staged at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass and is working with the agency to retrieve them. The buoys were not ready to be deployed or anchored in the river.

“Waterborne barriers are intended to create a safer border environment for patrolling agents, as well as deter migrants from attempting to illegally cross the border through dangerous waterways,” the spokesperson said.

State Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass, said on social media that personnel had already begun removing the adrift buoys. Shipping containers and temporary fencing had been removed from Shelby Park, Morales said.

In a statement, Morales said the buoys created “more unnecessary obstacles for first responders.”

“I have always been opposed to these buoys because I did not believe they would be effective and now we are seeing even more consequences,” he said. “There is deep concern not just with the buoys, but the hundreds of miles of razor wire that may have been dislodged from the riverbank as well. We should begin to have the necessary conversations about removing these barriers and return to a sense of normalcy to our communities, while ensuring our border is both safe and secure.”