Floods sweep away Hill Country family’s property as Goat Creek surges

KERRVILLE, Texas – Floodwaters from Goat Creek spilled over a Kerrville road early Thursday, pushing water into a family’s home and leaving them to watch as nearly all of their property was swept away.

April Jones said the water started coming in between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“We thought it was runoff from our yard, and it wasn’t — the creek was all the way up,” Jones said.

Jones and her husband managed to get to higher ground, but could only look on as floodwater surged through the property.

The damage is especially painful because the home is also tied to the couple’s livelihood. The Joneses run Outland Hill Country, a construction and remodeling company.

They contract with the Hunt Preservation Society and have helped other flood victims and families return to their homes after last year’s floods.

“My brother lost his home,” Jones said. They lived with them in this home for several months. Now, Jones said, their family is the one in need.

While the Guadalupe River was running high, much of the destruction from this round of storms was connected to rising creeks and waterways, including Goat Creek and other low-water crossings.

Along State Highway 39 north of Ingram, parts of the road were washed out, and mudslides were reported in the area.

At State Highway 39 by Cypress Springs Estate, traffic is moving through. However, some of the road was washed away.

At The Dam Center, areas impacted by last year’s flood again saw delays and disruptions as crews assessed damage and water levels.

Arcadia Loop, along Junction Highway, was also affected. Goat Creek runs through the area, and the flooding left several stretches of the road covered with debris and runoff — one of multiple roads across the county hit by high water.

Back at the Jones home, cleanup began within 24 hours, with help arriving from volunteers who gained experience responding to last year’s disaster.

Marissa Rios with Lonestar Guardians Disaster Response, a local nonprofit, said the immediate need is manpower and equipment.

Kerr Together is also organizing volunteers and donations of materials.