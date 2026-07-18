SAPD: Masked, armed suspects rob credit union on Northeast Side, flee with ‘large amount’ of cash

San Antonio police investigate after two masked, armed suspects robbed a credit union on Loop 1604 near Rolling Oaks Mall.

SAN ANTONIO – Two masked and armed suspects robbed a Security Service Federal Credit Union location on the Northeast Side on Saturday morning before fleeing with a large amount of cash and several customers’ personal belongings, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 6900 block of North Loop 1604 East, not far from Rolling Oaks Mall, according to SAPD public information officer Lizzandra Trevino.

Recommended Videos

Police said the two suspects entered the credit union wearing masks and armed with weapons. Police did not specify what type of weapons were used.

They demanded money from a bank teller and also stole personal belongings from several people inside the credit union, including wallets and purses, Trevino said.

Authorities said they fled with a “large amount” of cash, though the exact amount has not been released.

They left the scene in a silver SUV-type vehicle and have not been located as of Saturday afternoon

No injuries were reported.

The robbery remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD.

Read also: