LAKE LEVELS: Recent storms bring dramatic turnaround for Medina and Canyon lakes

SAN ANTONIO – After years of drought concerns and shrinking shorelines, recent historic rainfall across the Texas Hill Country has triggered a remarkable turnaround for two of the region’s most important reservoirs: Medina and Canyon lakes.

While residents continue to recover from devastating flooding, the dramatic rebound at Medina and Canyon lakes offers a silver lining after years of drought concerns.

RESERVOIRS IMPROVE

The recent rainfall has been a huge boost for South Central Texas water resources. The Edwards Aquifer is responding quickly, with the J-17 well in San Antonio rising 11 feet in just one week. The Uvalde Pool also climbed about seven feet, providing more good news as lakes, rivers and groundwater supplies continue to recover from years of drought.

CANYON LAKE APPROACHING FULL CAPACITY

As of July 18, Canyon Lake was 95.6% full. Just one week earlier, the reservoir sat at only 60.9% full, continuing a months-long stretch of below-normal levels. Between July 16 and July 18, the reservoir climbed to 95.6% full, adding nearly 100,000 acre-feet of water. By Saturday morning, the lake stood at 907.47 feet, just 1.53 feet below its conservation pool.

The rapid rise ranks among the most significant increases Canyon Lake has experienced in recent years and provides much-needed relief for lakefront businesses, recreational users and regional water supplies.

MEDINA LAKE LEVELS

Three days of torrential rain delivered a significant boost to Medina Lake, which jumped to 25.3% full by Saturday morning. The rapid rise came after months of drought conditions and years of historically low water levels.

Medina Lake, which serves as an irrigation reservoir for the Bexar-Medina-Atascosa Water Control and Improvement District, is known for dramatic swings in water levels due to its relatively small watershed. During prolonged droughts, the lake can fall rapidly, but substantial rainfall events can also produce quick rebounds.

While the rapid rise is encouraging, water experts caution that summer heat and irrigation demand could challenge the lake’s recovery in the weeks ahead.

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