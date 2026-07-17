Bridge collapses in Uvalde County amid flooding on Nueces River, DPS footage shows

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety – South Texas Region captured the collapse of the FM 418 bridge above the Nueces River on Friday in Uvalde County.

In a Facebook post, DPS shared multiple images of the bridge collapse from its South Texas Region Aircraft Operations Division.

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“Stay away from flooded areas, obey all road closures, and never drive around barricades,” the post said. “Your safety comes first.”

In the county, more than 10 inches of rain fell on Thursday on top of the showers of the last few days, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

A Uvalde Police Department spokesperson previously told KSAT that the city was practically “impassible” for drivers due to the floods.

Officials say at least one person died from flooding in the Uvalde area. Another person died in Kerr County, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

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