Where to find flooding resources and how to help impacted Texans

Hours of heavy rainfall have set off flash flooding, emergency rescues and warnings across southwest Texas and the Hill Country on July 16. At least one person has died, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, and more than 70 others rescued as of Thursday morning.

National Weather Service forecasters said the rain would ease in the afternoon but cautioned that another round of storms is expected to develop overnight across parts of the Hill Country. Forecasters expect rainfall to taper off Friday night and through the weekend.

Recommended Videos

Here’s more about how to respond to flood warnings, where displaced people can find shelter and how to help Texans affected by the flooding.

Regions hit the hardest

Uvalde, Del Rio and Bandera counties received hours of rainfall Thursday on already saturated ground. Uvalde already had more than 25 inches of rain over the past three days, and overnight rain in the region submerged some roads and homes, prompting more than 40 rescues.

Further north, the Guadalupe River surged to dangerous levels near Kerrville, in Center Point and Comfort, downstream of where last year’s deadly July 4 floods killed more than 100 people. Abbott said the one known fatality occurred between Kerrville and Comfort and was an adult, not a camper. Two people were rescued and 68 have sought shelter in nearby Kendall County. Communities in the area set up shelters and relief funds for the recent flooding.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Pedernales River in Gillespie and Blanco counties Thursday morning, as a “large and deadly flood wave” passed through.

Officials from the Lower Colorado River Authority said Thursday floodgates will be opened downstream of several Central Texas reservoirs that have reached capacity.

What to do in case of flooding

Stay informed and prepared. A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. A flash flood warning means that flash floods will occur or are happening in the area.

To stay updated, sign up for emergency alerts from your city or county. Residents can use the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website to find their county’s website for information on emergencies or on how to sign up for alerts. You can search for forecasts and alerts from the National Weather Service by ZIP code. Other precautions to take include:

Follow evacuation orders from local authorities and take an emergency kit with you.

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just six inches of water can make a person fall, while one foot of water is enough to sweep up a vehicle during a flood. The state’s highways map details hazardous conditions.

Shut off your home’s main circuit breakers to prevent appliance short circuits and the threat of electrocution.

Make a plan for your pets and take them with you in case of an evacuation.

If flood waters rise around your vehicle, abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground. If you are stuck in a flooded area, look for a higher space away from rising waters. Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

Be careful in areas where flood waters have receded. Watch out for debris or electrically charged standing water. Stay away from all bodies of water and electric lines near you.

Find more safety tips here.

Shelters for displaced Texans

Three shelters opened in Kerr County and are available to those displaced from their homes or lodgings:

Calvary Temple, 3000 TX-534 Loop in Kerrville;

City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram;

Center Point ISD Gymnasium, 215 China St. in Center Point.

The Uvalde County Fairplex, located at 215 Veterans Ln, is also serving as a shelter and accepting pets, according to the American Red Cross.

Other shelters announced by the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department Thursday morning include:

Dalton Elementary, 600 N. Fourth St.;

Flores Elementary Campus, 901 N. Getty St.;

Southwest Texas College, 2401 Garner Field Road.

How to request FEMA or insurance assistance

Texans who sustained storm damage are encouraged to report it through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool. Emergency management officials use the information to understand the scope of damage, which can influence emergency declarations and federal aid.

A governor can issue a disaster declaration, asking the president to declare an emergency or major disaster, which then frees up federal funds to help those affected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster assistance in these situations. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 59 counties in the Hill Country and the southwest of the state earlier this week.

Before applying for FEMA assistance, insured Texans should first file claims through their existing policies. People cannot receive disaster and insurance assistance for the same damages. Doing so would be considered insurance fraud, according to FEMA.

If you need to file a claim because your home or property was damaged, call your insurance company to report the damages and be ready to answer questions about how you were impacted. Take photos and videos to submit to insurance or FEMA and document damages for your records.

If you need help quickly, ask your insurance company about an advanced payment. If you aren’t able to live in your home after the disaster because of extensive damage, most policies will cover some housing costs, according to the Texas Department of Insurance. Be sure to keep receipts.

If you need help filing a claim, TDI has a helpline that operates Monday to Friday. Texans can call 800-252-3439 to find contact information for their insurance company and ask any questions about claims.

How to get mental health support

It is normal for people to experience shock in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. Some people, such as those with existing mental health conditions, may see increased symptoms of stress. Others may focus on recovery and relief efforts initially and then feel symptoms of stress and trauma later on, according to experts.

Symptoms can include aches, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, losing motivation, getting frustrated more frequently and feeling overwhelmed, sad, numb, lonely and physically or mentally drained.

Most emotional responses and stress symptoms are often temporary. If they persist for two weeks or longer, it is recommended to seek help. Signs of greater emotional distress can include feeling hopeless, feeling guilty without being sure why, having difficulty readjusting to home and work life, excessive smoking, drinking or drug use or thinking of hurting yourself or someone else, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

SAMHSA runs the Disaster Distress Helpline that provides support to those experiencing emotional distress related to disasters, including flooding. The helpline operates year-round, 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. You can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected with a trained crisis counselor who can provide counseling, healthy coping tips and more information on signs of emotional distress. Crisis counselors can refer callers to local resources for additional support.

Trained crisis counselors also are available through the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Read more tips about how to take care of your mental health during natural disasters here.

How to help Texans affected by flooding

The Rebuild Texas Fund is accepting donations to support response and recovery efforts in communities impacted by flooding. Donations can be made online here.

The Community Foundation of the Hill Country has a relief fund to support immediate relief and long-term recovery for the communities it serves in the Hill Country that are affected by the flooding. One-time and recurring donations are accepted online here.

This new fund is separate from the Community Foundation’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which was established after the July 4 floods in 2025.

San Antonio Animal Care Services is seeking people to temporarily foster or adopt shelter dogs following a surge of pets arriving from weather-related calls, according to a press release from the City of San Antonio. Adoption fees will be waived through this weekend and include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and a registered microchip. Those who foster will be provided with all necessary supplies and medical care. To meet dogs and help, visit San Antonio Animal Care Services at 4710 State Highway 151.

Austin Pets Alive! announced it is also helping affected areas by seeking people to adopt or foster pets for a minimum of three weeks. The nonprofit is allowing people to name their own price for adoption fees.

Disclosure: City of San Antonio and Lower Colorado River Authority have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in The Texas Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

