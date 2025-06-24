Attorney says his client defended himself in deadly Jonathan Joss shooting, denies hate crime claim

SAN ANTONIO – The attorney for the man accused of killing actor Jonathan Joss earlier this month is speaking publicly for the first time, claiming his client acted in self-defense and is not guilty of any hate-based motive.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, known to his family and friends as Freddy, is accused of shooting and killing Joss on June 1.

The shooting happened as Joss was reportedly checking his mail and inspecting his property in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, near Pleasanton Road.

San Antonio police said the two men were neighbors involved in an ongoing dispute.

KSAT 12 discovered that officers had been called to Joss’ property more than 60 times in less than two years. Alvarez and other neighbors had made numerous disturbance calls against Joss.

Alvarez did not speak to the media directly, but his attorney, Nico LaHood, told KSAT that his client is struggling with the accusations.

“He’s not doing great,” LaHood said. “He’s being accused of something that he’s completely innocent of.”

LaHood said Alvarez has the support of other neighbors and people familiar with the long-standing issues in the area.

“He has the support of his neighbors,” LaHood said. “And other people know the real truth about the circumstances and the often dangerous behavior, unfortunately, of the deceased.”

The case has drawn widespread attention due to claims made by Joss’ husband on social media, alleging that homophobic slurs were shouted at the couple. He called for the shooting to be treated as a hate crime.

Earlier this month, SAPD Chief William McManus said the decision to pursue hate crime charges will ultimately fall on the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

LaHood strongly denied that bias played any role in the shooting.

“This accusation of a hate crime is completely antithetical to his character,” LaHood said. “This has nothing to do with sexual orientation. This has to do with a very long time of torment in that neighborhood.”

According to LaHood, Alvarez acted in self-defense.

“This was leading up, unfortunately,” LaHood said. “And, as you know, people in Texas have a right not to be a victim. You have a right to self-defense. You have a right to the defense of third persons legally and under the law, and we believe that applies here.”

Alvarez has not yet been indicted. LaHood said his client remains a man of faith supported by his family and community while he awaits his day in court.

“He loves his family,” LaHood said. “He’s secure in the truth, in what his intentions were and in what he’s been dealing with for a long time.”

Alvarez, if found guilty by a jury, faces up to life in prison.

