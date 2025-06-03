SAPD records detail 60+ calls made to Jonathan Joss’ home since 2023, dispute with suspected killer

SAN ANTONIO – Officers were called to Jonathan Joss’ home on the South Side more than 60 times in less than two years, according to San Antonio police records.

In all, the department said 66 calls were made for various reasons to Joss’ home in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that date back to September 2023.

Below is a breakdown of most of the 66 calls:

13 disturbance neighbor calls 1 involved a gun 1 involved a knife

1 disturbance involving a gun call (not associated with a neighbor)

1 fire call

10 mental health calls

4 welfare check calls

SAPD said other frequent calls made to Joss’ address since September 2023 also include reasons labeled by police as “patrol by” (eight calls) and “miscellaneous” (seven calls).

KSAT also obtained multiple police reports that correspond to calls made to Joss’ home, including a June 2024 incident involving Joss and Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, his suspected killer.

Documented previous incident between Joss, Alvarez

On June 8, 2024, San Antonio police officers said they received a disturbance with a knife call at Joss’ home.

According to the officer who wrote the report, before arriving at the home, the officer said they looked up Joss’ information and found he had an active warrant on an unrelated criminal mischief charge.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the first report states that SAPD spoke with Joss, who neighbors said was “walking the streets with a crossbow in his hands, not pointing it at anyone.”

The officer wrote that Joss, 59, was “on his property” and “did not have the crossbow or any other weapons on his person” when the officer talked to him.

According to a second police report from the same date and similar time as the first report, another SAPD officer spoke to Alvarez, who complained about Joss “walking outside his home with a crossbow.”

Alvarez also told police that Joss called him names, including “racial slurs.” Alvarez then showed the officer a video of Joss.

According to the second SAPD report, the video showed Joss driving slowly inside his vehicle before he stopped in front of Alvarez’s home, which is a few doors down from his own, and tried to get Alvarez to come out of his house.

Alvarez said he filed multiple complaints detailing how Joss has previously harassed him and Alvarez’s brother, who lives next door, but lamented how nothing has been done, the report states.

According to Alvarez, every time police officers arrived and later left the area, Joss would resume harassment of Alvarez. On at least one occasion, Joss told Alvarez that he is “coming for him,” police said.

Alvarez also told police he was afraid to leave his wife and kids at home because he alleged Joss was “known to follow them around the neighborhood.”

When SAPD spoke to Joss, he admitted to talking to him about their “dogs fighting with each other,” but denied Alvarez’s harassment claims. Joss also told police the video that showed him driving slowly was about showing “his partner something” and not at all connected to Alvarez.

Due to the then-active criminal mischief warrant, authorities said Joss was booked on June 8, 2024, into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

October 2023 mental health call

On Oct. 10, 2023, SAPD said one of its officers responded to Joss’ home on a possible disturbance involving a gun call. The person who called 911 told the dispatcher they witnessed Joss naked in the street holding a rifle.

According to a police report, an officer arrived at Joss’ home and called for him to come out. When Joss stepped out of the home, the officer said he remained naked except for a “window curtain” that “wrapped around his genitals.”

In the report, the officer wrote that Joss appeared to be nervous and confused.

Joss told the officer that he had repeatedly heard the sounds of doors opening and closing or “a cough or moan” coming from Joss’ vehicle.

“I know someone is after me,” Joss told SAPD. According to the report, he told the officer he believed the CIA was “tracking him.”

With Joss’ permission, two SAPD officers went into his home and saw the rifle that the 911 caller told the dispatcher about. In all, the officers confiscated three weapons from Joss’ home for Joss’ safety “and the safety of the public,” the SAPD report states.

SAPD officers said they notified MEDCOM, which facilitates the coordination of psychiatric emergency services transfers, about the detention of Joss’ weapons.

Joss was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to a police report.

Latest on Alvarez’s arrest

Alvarez is in the process of being released from the Bexar County jail.

He posted bail on a $200,000 bond. However, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, he has not been released, records with the Bexar County jail show. His bond conditions include full house arrest, random drug testing and no possession of firearms.

In a police report obtained by KSAT on Tuesday, Alvarez told San Antonio police, “I shot him,” immediately after he was taken into custody on Sunday.

