‘I shot him’: Suspect admitted to killing actor Jonathan Joss amid ongoing feud, report states

Actor Jonathan Joss was shot and killed by Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez amid an ongoing feud in San Antonio, police said. According to a police report, Alvarez admitted to the shooting after an argument involving Joss.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing actor Jonathan Joss told San Antonio police, “I shot him,” immediately after he was taken into custody Sunday, according to a police report obtained by KSAT.

The incident report provided details on what led to the deadly confrontation between Joss, 59, and Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, on Sunday evening in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive on the South Side.

The report states that a woman drove Joss and another person from Austin to the property on Dorsey to check the mail.

Joss had lost his childhood home in a fire in January, but since then, neighbors told KSAT they would see Joss check on his property and pick up his mail.

The incident report states that on Sunday, the driver pulled into the driveway and parked while she waited for Joss and the other passenger. Joss’s partner on Monday posted on Facebook that he was at the scene when it happened.

They told her they would be ready to leave in about five minutes.

Alvarez drove up and parked directly behind the woman’s car, the report states.

The woman watched as an interaction led to an argument between Joss and Alvarez, the report states.

She told police that Alvarez threatened to shoot Joss with a gun and then fired a rifle, the report states.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvarez was detained without incident and immediately told an officer, “I shot him,” the report states. His weapons were seized.

The police report does not indicate a motive.

He was charged with murder, records with the Bexar County jail show.

He posted bail on a $200,000 bond Tuesday, records with the Bexar County jail show. His bond conditions include full house arrest, random drug testing and no possession of firearms.

Neighbors told KSAT that Joss had an ongoing dispute with Alvarez, who lives a few doors down from the property that Joss once called home.

Police reports from past incidents back that up.

Partner: Suspect yelled ‘violent homophobic slurs’

In a Facebook post, Joss’ partner Tristan Kern de Gonzales said that when they arrived at the property on Sunday, they found the skull of one of their dogs and its harness, causing him and Joss to yell and cry out in “severe emotional distress.”

The suspect approached the two and “started yelling violent homophobic slurs” before raising a gun from his lap and firing, he wrote.

In the post, Kern de Gonzales said he was with Joss when he died and “told him how much he was loved.”

In a statement, San Antonio police said there is no evidence that the shooting was motivated by Joss’ sexual orientation.

The police report does not provide further details on the argument that led to the shooting.

A neighbor who wanted to remain unidentified said Joss would “argue with different people.” Another neighbor who also spoke anonymously said Joss was involved in disputes with people up and down the street.

Report details disturbance between Joss, Alvarez one year ago

During an incident on June 8, 2024, Alvarez told police he saw Joss waking outside his home with a crossbow, an incident report obtained by KSAT states. Responding officers did not find Joss in possession of a crossbow or a weapon.

At the time, Alvarez told police that Joss drove in front of his house in an attempt to get him to come out. He said Joss was name-calling and yelling racial slurs at him.

Alvarez said he made multiple reports of Joss harassing him and his brother, “but nothing has been done,” the report states.

Joss told police that he “does not bother V1 (Alvarez) at all,” but did say he went to Alvarez’s home to talk about their dogs fighting each other, the report states.

Joss was featured in many television shows and movies, including the voice behind John Redcorn in “King of the Hill” from seasons 2 to 13.

Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate in “Parks and Recreation” and appeared in the 2010 Coen Brothers’ film “True Grit.”

He attended McCollum High School and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University.

