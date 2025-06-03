San Antonio man charged with murder of actor Jonathan Joss posts bail, to be released from jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing “King Of The Hill” voice actor Jonathan Joss is in the process of being released from jail.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, posted bail on a $200,000 bond but has not been released from the Bexar County jail as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, records with the Bexar County jail show. His bond conditions include full house arrest, random drug testing and no possession of firearms.

San Antonio police said Alvarez shot Joss Sunday evening in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive near Pleasanton Road on the South Side.

>> Murdered actor Jonathan Joss, suspected shooter had ongoing dispute, neighbors say

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states that when officers arrived, they found Joss, 59, shot near the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told KSAT that Joss had an ongoing dispute with Alvarez, who lives a few doors down from the property that Joss once called home.

Alvarez was taken into custody and later arrested on a murder charge, police said.

Joss lost his home in a fire in January, but since then, neighbors said they would see Joss check on his property and pick up his mail.

In a Facebook post, Joss’ partner Tristan Kern de Gonzales said that when they arrived at the property on Sunday, they found the skull of one of their dogs and its harness, causing him and Joss to yell and cry out in “severe emotional distress.”

A man then approached the two and “started yelling violent homophobic slurs” before raising a gun from his lap and firing, he wrote.

In the post, Kern de Gonzales said he was with Joss when he died and “told him how much he was loved.”

In a statement, San Antonio police said there is no evidence that the shooting was motivated by Joss’ sexual orientation. Police have not yet released details about the confrontation that led to the shooting.

A neighbor who wanted to remain unidentified said Joss would “argue with different people.” Another neighbor who also spoke anonymously said Joss was involved in disputes with people up and down the street.

Joss was featured in many television shows and movies, including the voice behind John Redcorn in “King of the Hill” from seasons 2 to 13.

Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate in “Parks and Recreation” and appeared in the 2010 Coen Brothers’ film “True Grit.”

He attended McCollum High School and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University.

